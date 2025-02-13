Man Dies By Suicide In Noida Office, 1 Employee Arrested

A 32-year-old man working in a private company in Noida Sector 9 committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan inside his office on Thursday, police said.

Another employee of the company has been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

Noida Phase-1 Police Station in-charge Inspector Amit Bhadana said Deep worked in a private company. This morning, the police received information that he hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside the company office.

Bhadana said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.

