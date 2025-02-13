Man Dies By Suicide In Noida Office, 1 Employee Arrested

A 32-year-old man working in a private company in Noida Sector 9 committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan inside his office on Thursday, police said.
Another employee of the company has been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.
Noida Phase-1 Police Station in-charge Inspector Amit Bhadana said Deep worked in a private company. This morning, the police received information that he hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside the company office.
Bhadana said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
