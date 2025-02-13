Advertisement
Man Dies By Suicide In Noida Office, 1 Employee Arrested

Another employee of the company has been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.
Noida:

A 32-year-old man working in a private company in Noida Sector 9 committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan inside his office on Thursday, police said.

Another employee of the company has been apprehended in connection with the incident, they said.

Noida Phase-1 Police Station in-charge Inspector Amit Bhadana said Deep worked in a private company. This morning, the police received information that he hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside the company office.

Bhadana said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway. 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

