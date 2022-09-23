Tax Official Arrested For 'Threatening To Kill' Woman Officer In Noida: Cops

The police arrested the CGST inspector today. (Representational)

A Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector was arrested in Noida today for allegedly sending his senior colleague, a deputy commissioner-rank officer, "inappropriate, abusive" messages and threatening to kill her, police officials said.

An FIR was lodged at the Phase 3 police station on September 20 in the case on the basis of a complaint by the officer but the CGST inspector was at large since then, the officials said.

A local police official said the complainant, a CGST deputy commissioner of Noida, lives in Sector 121 of the city and had alleged that her subordinate inspector had texted her "inappropriate, abusive messages on Whatsapp".

"She also claimed that in his text messages he threatened to kill her," the police official said.

"The officer claimed that she feared harm from the inspector and sought police action against him. On the basis of the complaint the FIR was lodged and the accused, who was absconding since the FIR was lodged, arrested on Friday," the official said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (provocation to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509(b) (sexual harassment by electronic mode), the police said.

The accused was later produced in a local court which remanded him in judicial custody, the police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)