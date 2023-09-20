Noida Garlic Vendor Thrashed, Paraded Naked Over Rs 3,000 Loan, 2 Arrested

Police have arrested two accused in the case and are looking for others

A garlic vendor was thrashed, forced to strip and paraded at a vegetable market in Noida after he failed to pay back Rs 3,000 he had borrowed from a commission agent at the market.

Police have arrested two people, including the agent, and a search is on for the other accused.

According to the FIR, the vendor had borrowed a sum of Rs 5,600 from Sundar, the commission agent, a month back. These agents, known as aadthiyas, are the link between farmers and buyers and hold clout in mandis. On Monday, the vendor returned Rs 2,500 and asked for some time to pay back the remaining sum.

Sundar called out to his account and two labourers. They took the garlic vendor into a stall, forced him to strip and beat him up with sticks, the FIR says. The garlic vendor was also threatened with murder. He was then paraded naked in the market. A video of the shocking incident, which has gone viral, shows the vendor being abused and forced to strip. The video has drawn strong reactions on social media, with users demanding strict action against the accused.

The case was initially registered under Indian Penal Code sections relating to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation, said senior Noida police officer Dr Rajiv Dixit. Charges of assault were added during the course of investigation. Those behind sharing the video will also face action, the officer said.

The agent Sundar and another accused Bhagandas have been arrested and police are looking for the others, he said.