1.5-Year-Old Critical After Car Hits Her While Playing Near Noida Home

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was critically injured after a car hit her while she was playing outside her house in a residential area of Noida on Friday, the police said.

The girl is being treated at the Kailash Hospital in Noida and her condition is stated to be critical, officials said.

The video of the incident - which has gone viral on social media - shows the child sitting outside her house in Noida's Sector 63A along with her mother, when she was hit by the car.

She appears to be talking to her mother when the driver of the car runs over her while trying to park the vehicle.

The shocked mother picks up the severely injured child and starts crying, the video shows.

"Soon, the locals gathered at the accident site and rushed the child to the hospital where she is being treated," officials said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they said.