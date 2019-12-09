Married Man, Lover Found Dead In Noida Home, Cops Suspect Suicide

Noida police said that it appeared to be a case of extramarital affair (Representational)

A man and a woman's body were found inside a house in Noida on Monday in a suspected case of double suicide, police said.

The man Sunil Upadhyay, 21, was found hanging from the ceiling with a computer cable, while the woman, Sakshi, 24, died after consuming poison, they said.

According to police, the two ended their lives late on Sunday night and their bodies were recovered on Monday at Mr Upadhyay's rented accommodation in Wajidpur, Sector 63, under Phase III police station limits.

"Upadhyay was a married man and father to a six-month-old girl. He hailed from Meerut and worked in a private company here, while Sakshi is a resident of Ghaziabad," a police official said.

"It appears to be a case of extramarital affair but further confirmation could be arrived at only after due investigation," the official said.

Sunil Upadhyay's wife and daughter stay in Meerut, he said.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy and a case has been registered.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)