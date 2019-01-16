Man's Body Found Floating In Drain In Uttar Pradesh's Noida

The body bore no injury marks, police said, adding that it has been sent for postmortem. (FILE PHOTO)

The body of a man was found floating in a drain in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday, police said.

Residents of Noida Sector-8 found the body floating in the drain and informed the police, they added.

The body had the name 'Vijay' and a heart tattooed on its right arm, police said. 'Om' was tattooed on both the arms of the dead man's body, they added.

Police said the man appeared to be around 28 years old with a height of 5.6 feet. They're trying to establish the identity of the dead man.

