Man Strangles Wife Over Alleged Extramarital Affair In Noida: Police

The body has been sent for post mortem and further probe will depend on autopsy: Cops

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair at a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Uttam Das, a compounder at a private hospital, had allegedly strangled his wife Deepti Sarkar with a plastic rope, and then called up local police claiming that she has committed suicide, they said.

According to officials, the couple got married around five years ago, but had a bitter relationship and the woman had left him five days ago to stay with another person in Haryana's Panipat.

Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said police had received an alert call about the incident early on Wednesday morning and reached the spot to take the body into custody.

"There were strangulation marks on the neck of the body. During probe it emerged that the husband was suspecting her of extramarital affair and the two shared a bitter relationship, often leading to quarrels and arguments between them," he said.

"Das has been arrested and an FIR registered following a written complaint against him by his wife's mother, who has accused him of murder," Vineet Jaiswal added.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further probe would depend on the outcome of the autopsy, the SP said.

