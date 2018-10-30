Man Points Gun At Staff, Calls Armed Gang To Avoid Paying Toll Near Noida

Police have arrested 15-20 people after the incident at the Greater Noida toll plaza (Representational)

Around 15 to 20 persons were on Monday charged for brandishing firearms and threatening a toll plaza employee in Greater Noida, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 pm when the main accused, travelling alone in a car, reached the National Highway Authority of India toll plaza, between Dadri and Sikandrabad, they said.

"When asked to pay the toll of around Rs 100, the unidentified man expressed reluctance and tried to cross the barricading. When the toll plaza official insisted, the accused made a few phone calls," police officer Satish Kumar said.

"Soon, around 15-20 men arrived at the toll plaza and a ruckus ensued. The main accused pointed a gun at the employee as his aides hurled abuses at him. The whole episode was captured on a CCTV camera," Mr Kumar said.

Police officer Ram Sen Singh said the aides appeared to be private security guards as they were in similar uniforms. They too brandished their weapons.

"It appears from the footage that the firearms they carried were licensed," he said, adding that the police have registered a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint by the toll plaza management.

The men were charged with attempt to murder, rioting armed with deadly weapon and voluntarily causing hurt among other charges, police said.

Efforts were being made to identify them with the help of the CCTV footage and a probe was underway, police said.

