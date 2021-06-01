Man Fatally Shoots Woman Before Killing Self In Noida: Police

The police is trying to reach the families of the victims (Representational)

Bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman, both in their twenties, were found at the rented residence of the woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday, the police said.

"Their relationship could not be ascertained immediately but it looked like the man had first pumped a bullet into the woman's body and then shot himself dead," Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Love Kumar said.

"An investigation has been launched and evidences collected from the spot to ascertain the facts. The woman worked as a security personnel for a private firm while details about the man are yet to be confirmed," Mr Kumar told reporters.

The woman hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district while the man was from Firozabad, the officer said, citing preliminary probe.

He said the matter came to light in the morning when the woman did not reach her place of work as per her scheduled duty and officials from her company called on her phone number and got no response.

"The company officials reached her rented accommodation and found the bodies in the house after which the local police were alerted," Mr Kumar said.

He said efforts are on to contact the families of the two.