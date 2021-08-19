Man Diverts Call To Noida Top Cop's Number To Intimidate Woman, Arrested

An FIR was lodged at Surajpur police station in Noida on August 16 (Representational)

Rebuffed in love by a woman, a 20-year-old man diverted incoming calls on his mobile to the phone number of the Noida police commissioner to intimidate her and her family, police officials said in Noida on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a native of Agra, has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

According to officials, an FIR was lodged at the Surajpur police station in Noida on August 16 after the PRO of Police Commissioner Alok Singh lodged a complaint in the matter.

"The accused, who earlier worked in Noida, had gone to Agra this year. There he got in touch with a woman, who refused his advances for a love relationship. Her brother had also come to know about it," a police official said.

"He would still call and message the woman even as she and her brother asked them against doing so. Eventually, he diverted the incoming calls to the number of the police commissioner in order to intimidate them and create a powerful impression of himself," the official said.

According to police, the accused, a Class 10 pass and currently jobless, had also put the name and picture of the police commissioner on the Truecaller app to back up his con.

"The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. He was a jilted lover and did all this in a bid to create an impression of his connections and intimidate the woman and her family, who otherwise rebuked him for his actions," DCP Chander said.

Deepak has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.