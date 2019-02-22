Man Arrested In Dowry Case After Pregnant Wife's Death In Noida

The man was produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody. (Representational)

A man was arrested in a dowry harassment case after his 25-year-old pregnant wife died in Noida on Monday, the police said.

Mukesh Kumar, 28, from Bihar was staying in Bishanpura, Noida, with his wife Madhu. They had married in June last year.

"The woman was pregnant and not being taken care of by her husband and in-laws. They were instead harassing her for dowry," a police official said, citing a complaint by the woman's cousin.

According to the complaint, Ms Madhu's family got a phone call on February 18 from her in-laws saying that she had fallen ill. After some time, they were informed that Ms Madhu was being taken to a hospital in New Delhi, the police said.

"When the family reached the hospital, they were told by the doctors that she was dead," the official said.

The woman's family filed a complaint against her husband, his brother and sister and an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, the official said.

The man was produced before a court on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody, the police said.