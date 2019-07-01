Major Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Noida Special Economy Zone

Police force was also deployed in the commercial hub, officials said.

A major fire broke out at a private factory located in the Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Thick, black smoke were seen billowing from the plastic product-manufacturing company.

The fire was reported at around 3.15 pm, officials said.

Around a dozen fire engines were rushed to the spot, where the Fire Department personnel were trying to bring the blaze under control.

Police force was also deployed in the commercial hub, an official told PTI.

So far there is no report of any loss of life or any person being trapped in the fire, Station House Officer, Phase 2, Farmood Ali Pundir said.

The fire-fighting operation was underway and further details awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability