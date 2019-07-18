Iraqi Man Robbed Of $30,000 By Men Claiming To Be Cops In Noida: Police

Faris Sabeeb Talab, 38, had come to the hospital for a relative's liver transplant

An Iraqi man, who came to India on Wednesday for treatment of a relative at a hospital in Noida, was robbed of $30,000 this evening, police said.

The robbery happened outside Jaypee Hospital in Sector 128 around 7 pm, police said.

Faris Sabeeb Talab, 38, had come to the hospital for a relative's liver transplant.

"He was sitting near the divider outside the hospital in the evening when a Wagon R came and stopped near him. Three men in plain clothes were inside the car and summoned Talab saying they were from the police," police officer Shwetabh Pandey, said.

"When he got closer to them, they asked him if he was having hashish (narcotics). Then one of them snatched a purse hanging from his waist and they all fled," Mr Pandey said.

"Talab has claimed that $30,000 (approximately Rs 20 lakh) were in the purse," he added.

The Iraqi national immediately called up the police and an FIR was being registered at the Expressway police station.

Further probe is being done, Mr Pandey said, adding Mr Talab had told police that the assailants "did not look Indian".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.