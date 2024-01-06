Iranian Woman Killed In Knife Attack During Fight With Relatives In Noida

Police have filed an FIR against those involved in the episode. (Representational)

A 22-year-old Iranian woman in Noida was allegedly killed in a knife attack during a domestic fight between her family and relatives, police said on Saturday.

Four women members from the other side were taken into custody by the police, as an investigation into the case has been launched and the Iranian Embassy in Delhi was informed about the matter, a senior officer said.

The incident took place Friday night in Sector 116 where the families live in rented accommodations in the same building but on different floors. The father of the woman is in the textile business and stays in Noida, the officer said.

"Last night, the local Sector 113 Police Station received information about a woman getting injured in Sector 116. The police immediately reached the spot and found out that Firoz, a native of Iran, was staying there with his family on rent. Their relatives Imran Hashmi and Aslam also lived with their families on the second and third floors of the same house in rented accommodations," Additional DCP (Noida) Maneesh Mishra said.

"A dispute broke out between them last night over an issue, during which Hashmi attacked Zeenat, the daughter of Firoz, with a knife. She suffered injuries in the knife attack after which she was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her dead," Mishra said.

Police have filed an FIR against those involved in the episode, he said, adding, all agencies concerned have been informed about it and documents of those involved in the case are being checked.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida-3) Shavya Goyal said the exact cause behind the fight which led to the incident was yet to be ascertained.

"When inquired, the relatives said they would have arguments frequently but yesterday it escalated to the level of a fight. However, neither side has clearly stated yet what caused this argument," Goyal told PTI.

The officer said four women members --" Sehra, Zareena, Seerat and Farshid -- from the accused side have been taken into custody and further legal proceedings in the case are underway.

