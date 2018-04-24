Gangster Balraj Bhati, Wanted In Several Murder Cases, Shot Dead In Noida

A suspected criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, was killed in Noida on Monday during a joint operation by the state special task force (STF) and Haryana Police, the police said. Four others, including two policemen, were also injured during the operation, police said.Balraj Bhati, wanted in connection with over a dozen criminal cases, including that of murders, abduction and extortion, was surrounded by the police teams in Sector 49. In an exchange of fire, he was shot and seriously injured, Amitabh Yash, the STF inspector-general, said.He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, Mr Yash said.

Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted on Monday, "Dreaded Gangster Balraj Bhati has been killed in an encounter in PS Sector 49 Noida by STF UP. He was a rewarded criminal of Sundar Bhati Gang, wanted in several heinous cases."

A carbine, a 9-mm pistol and a car was recovered from his possession.

A team of STF of Gurgaon police, headed by Deputy Superintendent Rahuldev, received a specific intelligence regarding the members of Balraj Bhati gang, who was involved in various crimes in Gurgaon, Gurgaon police PRO Ravinder Kumar told PTI.



The team reached and laid a trap at the spot where three gang members, including Balraj Bhati, came in a car near Sector 37 over bridge in Noida to collect extortion money, he said.



Two members of the Gurgaon STF, head constables Rajkumar and Bhupinder, were injured but they are out of danger, while a seven-year-old boy and a civilian were also injured in the firing by the criminals, he said.Balraj Bhati is the brother of Uttar Pradesh's notorious gangster Sunder Bhati. He was also a contract killer and active member of a gang. He was accused of killing Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Pandit among other cases of murder, theft and land grabbing.

