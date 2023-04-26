Huge Fire At Greater Noida Residential Apartment, No Injuries Reported

There are no reports of any injuries so far and the cause behind the fire is not known yet.

A huge fire has broken out at a residential society in Greater Noida near Delhi and fire fighters are trying to douse the flames.

Videos show huge flames and smoke at one of the residential towers in 14 Avenue society in Greater Noida's Gaur City.

The fire, it is learnt, started in the second floor and spread to the floors above. Initially, the society's maintenance staff tried to combat the flames, but as the fire spread, they alerted the fire brigade and local police.

