Boy Asks Woman Not To Bring Unleashed Dog Inside Lift. Then This Happens

A woman forcibly dragged a boy out of an elevator and assaulted him after he asked her not to bring her unleashed dog inside the lift.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the disturbing sequence of events that happened at Gaur City 2 apartment complex in Greater Noida.

A police case has been filed against the woman, and she has been arrested, central Noida senior police officer Shakti Mohan Awasthi told reporters.

The footage shows the eight-year-old boy alone inside the elevator after returning from a tuition class. The door opened on one of the floors, and outside stood the woman and her unleashed dog.

The visibly alarmed boy was seen pleading with the woman not to let the dog inside the elevator without the leash. However, she lunged at the boy and dragged him out of the lift, after which the door closed. She allegedly thrashed him and also slapped him several times.

A few seconds later, the door opened and the boy came running, with the woman following him. The boy cried inside the elevator.

Hundreds of residents came out in protest over the incident. They shouted slogans against the police in Noida. They alleged the woman has a history of fighting with other residents over her dogs.

"We received information that a woman assaulted a boy inside an elevator in Gaur City 2. We have taken her into custody and are investigating the matter," central Noida senior police officer Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.

Dozens of cases have been reported from gated apartment complexes in Noida and Greater in recent times involving pet dog owners getting into fights with other residents.