UP Residents Put Up Posters For 'Missing' MP, MLA. Here's Why

The person who would finds the "missing" MLA, MP will be rewarded with Rs 501, said a poster.

Residents in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida have been protesting against bad road conditions in their area for the past two days. Apart from sit-in protest in Surajpur, they have also put up posters of missing MLA and MP of the area to catch their attention.

Surajpur area is represented by MLA Tejpal Nagar and MP Mahesh Sharma. Residents allege that they are never around to listen to their problems and work for the people of the area.

Surajpur residents demand that roads be made at the earliest.

"When the elections come, they visit the area but thereafter they do not pay any heed to our problems. We have announced that whosoever brings them here will be given a reward of Rs 501," one of the residents was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another resident shared his discontent over the poor condition of the road and said, "We voted for Mahesh Sharma and Tejpal Nagar but they are nowhere to be seen. Condition of roads is bad, we have been complaining about over a year. Children fall on the road. There are electricity poles here, if a wire falls down, it will be lethal. We demand that roads should be built."

The condition of the roads in Surajpur, Greater Noida.

Surajpur area comes under the Dadri assembly constituency and Gautam Buddha Nagar parliamentary constituency.

