19-Year-Old Arrested For Killing, Looting Lucknow Man Last Year: Police

The accused was arrested on Friday night by the Noida unit of the STF (Representational)

A 19-year-old man who allegedly shot dead the cashier of a gas agency in Lucknow last year was arrested from Greater Noida by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF), officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Anoop Singh alias Annu, is a member of the Bawaria gang and was arrested late on Friday night by the Noida unit of the STF, they said.

"We had got a tip-off yesterday (Friday) about Anoop's movement in Greater Noida where he was aiming for another robbery. Acting on the input, Anoop was held near Gharbara underpass around 10.30 pm," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra, said.

The accused had shot dead Indane Gas Agency's cashier, Shyam Singh, on October 29 last year in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area and fled with his bag containing Rs 10 lakh cash, a senior official said.

The case was handed over to the STF and a reward of Rs 50,000 announced for Anoop's arrest, Mr Mishra said.

In an FIR lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station in October 2018, Anoop was charged with robbery and murder. A fresh case has been lodged against him at the Ecotech 1 police station in Greater Noida, Mr Mishra said.

A firearm and ammunition were seized from him and his motorcycle was impounded, he said, adding that further probe was underway.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.