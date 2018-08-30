Petty Childrens' Feud Escalates To Violent Clash Between Adults In Noida

A fight between children in a cricket match triggered a clash among adults in Noida (Representational)

A fight between children during a cricket match triggered a clash among adults at a village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Greater Noida on Wednesday, resulting in injuries to at least five persons, police said.

The incident, in which bullets were fired and stones thrown, was reported this morning from Kalonda village, under the Jarcha police station limits, they said.

Five persons, identified as Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem, Mohammad Arif, Waqil Khan and Umar Khan, were injured in the attack. Rizwan's condition is said to be critical, the police said.

The quarrel appears to have started over some petty issue between the children during the cricket match but it escalated when the adults from the two sides joined the fight, a police official said.

"Shots were fired and both the groups assaulted each other with bricks and sticks. In the incident, Rizwan was shot on the head and rushed to the district hospital in Dadri in critical condition.

"Later he was transferred to a private hospital in Ghaziabad," Jarcha police station house officer Krishan Kumar Rana said.

A complaint has been registered based on a complaint by Rizwan's uncle and the police have booked five persons for attempt to murder and other sections of rioting, he said.

"We have booked Abbas and five other persons under IPC 302 and 147, 148 and 149 for attempt to murder, rioting, rioting with deadly weapon and unlawful assembly," he said.

The SHO said police are searching the absconding accused persons.

The clash led to a tension in the Kalonda village after which security was beefed up there as a precautionary measure.

"The situation is under control now and there is peace in the village," Mr Rana said.