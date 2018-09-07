Fire Breaks Out At Noida Garment Factory, No Casualties

There was no casualty reported in the incident, the official said.

A fire broke out at a garment factory in Noida Sector 59 on Thursday, but there was no casualty, officials said.

The locals were sent into a tizzy as smoke billowed from the factory in D Block on Thursday evening. "Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames, which were doused in around an hour's time," a fire department official said.

There was no casualty reported in the incident, the official said, adding the damage to property was being assessed.

Another firefighter said the cause of the incident was yet to to be ascertained, but prime facie it appeared to have got triggered by a heat gun used in the factory. Heat guns or hot air guns are used to put the sticker on clothes and emanates sparks during the process.