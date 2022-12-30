Drunken Brawl Breaks Out At Bar In Noida Mall, Police Launch Probe

The incident was reported at Sutra Bar in Gardens Galleria mall in Noida.

A drunken brawl broke out at a restro-bar in Noida near Delhi on Thursday night, videos of which are being widely circulated on social media.

Confirming the incident, Noida Police said the incident was reported at Sutra Bar in Gardens Galleria mall under sector 39 police station limits.

"CCTV footage is being checked. Strict action will be taken against those involved," a police officer said.

The police came to know about the incident only after videos of the incident surfaced online.

This is the second such incident reported from the mall.

In April this year, a 30-year-old man was killed following a heated argument over food bill. The incident at the time occurred at Lost Lemons resto-bar.