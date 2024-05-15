Drunk Men Fight On Noida Road, Auto Drivers Clash Over Ride. Videos Viral

The man he thrashed had abused him for no reason, the attacker was heard saying.

Two videos showing two separate incidents of fights in Noida have gone viral on social media, raising a big question about the safety and security of residents in the city.

While one of the videos captured a young man mercilessly thrashing another, the other one showed two auto drivers exchanging punches near their vehicles.

In the first video from Sector 45, two drunk men were seen engaged in an argument, which soon escalated to a physical altercation. One of them threw the other on the ground and rained kicks and punches on his face, the video showed.

The second video is from near the Sorkha police post in the city. It showed two auto drivers abusing each other over boarding a passenger. The abuses turned to a brief fight that was quickly stopped by another auto driver.