Delhi Resident Dies After Car Overturns On Yamuna Expressway Near Noida

A car overturned on Yamuna Expressway leading to the death of a passenger (Representational)

A 45-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling with his family from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh crashed on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida early this morning, the police said.

The vehicle was being driven by a driver who had allegedly gotten sleepy, leading to the crash, according to the police.

Netramani Tripathi, his wife, 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were on their way to their native place in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. The five are residents of Rana Pratap Bagh in Delhi.

They were on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district when the Maruti Brezza hit the divider on the road and overturned around 2 am, the police said.

The five people, including driver Narendra Shukla, were taken to a nearby hospital, where Netramani Tripathi succumbed to the injuries, the spokesperson said.



