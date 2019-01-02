NTPC Official, Family Held Hostage At Gunpoint By Ex-Employee In Noida

Karmveer's motive behind holding the NTPC official, his family hostage is not known (Representational)

A deputy general manager (DGM) of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and his family were briefly held hostage at gunpoint by an ex-employee of the power distribution company in Gautam Buddha Nagar district's Dadri town before the police arrested him, officials said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the accused, wielding a pistol, identified as Karmveer, barged into DGM Rajesh Kumar Rai's house in NTPC Township, they said.

"The accused fired gunshots in the air and barged into the house, threatening to kill them. Soon panic ensued in the township and some neighbours alerted the local Jarcha police station," a police spokesperson said.

He said Jarcha Station Officer Prabhat Dixit, along with some other policemen, reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control by arresting Karmveer.

Karmveer has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

He has also been charged under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, they said.

A country-made pistol and four bullets were recovered from the accused and he has been remanded in judicial custody, they added.

Karmveer's motive behind holding Mr Rai and his family hostage is not yet known. A probe is underway, the police said.

For more city news, click here