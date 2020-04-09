COVID-19: Doctors Unable To Go For Work After Society Sealed In UP

In Uttar Pradesh, 361 people have detected positive for COVID-19, including 27 recovered and four deaths.

Some doctors at a housing society in Noida Sector 28, which has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot, have complained that they were not allowed to move out for work despite essential services being allowed by the government.

"Doctors need to go to work, but we are not being allowed to go out of our society," said Dr Nitin Ghonge, who works at Apollo Hospital in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar.

Dr Sanchita Dubey, another Noida Sector 28 resident who is also working at Apollo Hospital in Noida, said the district magistrate's order states that emergency service providers will be allowed to go even from the sealed area. However, the residents' welfare association (RWA) has sealed the society and claimed that the keys are with the police.

"Order issued by DM is that emergency service providers will be allowed to go even from sealed areas but RWA sealed it and they are saying gate keys are with the police. We have called 112 (UP Police emergency number) but no one is responding to our calls," Dr Dubey said.

