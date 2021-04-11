Clouds Of Smoke In Noida After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slum Area

Police and fire brigade officials have reached the spot to extinguish the fire. (Representational)

A massive fire broke out near Noida's sector 63 today, after which the police and fire officials rushed to the spot.

Several huts caught fire due to "unknown reasons" in the Bahlolpur village area in Noida, the official Twitter account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida Police) posted.

"The slums/huts located in Bahlolpur village under the Noida police station 3 area caught fire due to unknown reasons. An attempt is being made by the police and fire brigade to extinguish the fire," it said.

थाना फेस-3 नोएडा क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत गांव बहलोलपुर स्थित झुग्गियों/ झोपडियों मे अज्ञात कारणों से आग लग गयी है, मौके पर पुलिस बल व फायर ब्रिगेड द्वारा आग को बुझाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 11, 2021

Several people from Noida took to Twitter to share videos and pictures from the fire. Thick clouds of smoke could be seen rising high in the air from different areas in the city.

No casualties have been reported till now.

Further details are awaited.