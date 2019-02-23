CBI Team Attacked In Noida By Family Of Accused In Bribery Case

CBI action came following specific input about the presence of the accused in Noida.(File)

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team was attacked in Noida when it tried to probe an accused in a bribery case, officials said.

Some of the officials got minor injuries, a police official said.

A probe team reached a farmhouse in Noida, where the accused Sunil Dutt was said to be hiding.

"The team was attacked by the family members of the accused to help him escape from the spot," he said, adding that the CBI action was following specific input about the presence of Mr Dutt there.

Noida police personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the CBI men after receiving a call.