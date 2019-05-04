Bus Carrying 42 Passengers Hit By Speeding Truck In Noida, Many Injured

The bus had 42 passengers, all women employees of a private firm, who were on their way to work when their vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck, the police said.

Noida | | Updated: May 04, 2019 10:02 IST
There is no law and order situation at the site and further probe is underway, the police say. (File)


Noida: 

A bus carrying more than 40 employees of a private company overturned early in the morning today in Noida after it was hit by a speeding truck, the police said.

The incident took place around 6 am at a roundabout at Sector 93, an official said.

"The bus had 42 passengers, all women employees of a private firm, who were on their way to work when their vehicle overturned after being hit by a truck," SHO Phase 2 Farmood Ali Pundir said.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while those critically wounded were taken to Kailash Hospital, he said.

"The truck involved in the incident has been impounded and its driver detained," the police said.

There is no law and order situation at the site and further probe is underway, Mr Pundir said, adding that there has been no official complaint in the matter.



