Graphic Designer Claims "No Drama, No Politics" After Joining Company With No Women, Sparks Backlash

A Delhi-based graphic designer, Anurag Maurya, has ignited a firestorm of controversy on social media after suggesting that working in an all-male workplace with no female colleagues has created a "drama-free" environment. Mr Maurya's revelation, shared on X, revealed that his new workplace consists exclusively of men, with no women on staff. He further added that his colleagues are all middle-aged and married.

"Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam," he wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

Finally joined a company with no women, and all my colleagues are 40+ in age. No drama, no politics. Apne kaam se kaam😇🫶 — Mauryan (@MauryanPentool) February 28, 2025

The post has sparked outrage, with many slamming him for his perceived sexist remarks, particularly ahead of Women's Day 2025. The implication that women are the source of drama in the workplace offended many. One user sarcastically asked if he avoids women at home to dodge "drama" as well.

Another commented, "Sir I was a part of a team of about 20 people with 6 ladies in it and all of us worked with the same grit and discipline. We cannot generalise in a team. You may be unlucky to not have team players previously. But believe me, working with ladies in your team is also important."

A third said, "You are mistaken.. all male colleagues = office politics." A fourth stated, "Bhai, politics is not gender-based…! I guess the only difference is your company won't have to "force out" a poor pregnant woman."

A fifth said, "Work is dull with no diversity. Women give different perspectives that men may not even think of. Sure, work may get done anyway, but it's dull." Yet another added, "Workplace lacks congruency when there are no women. Eg when in school you would have an all-boys group for a project, you would achieve nothing or the bare minimum. If there is one girl in the group, suddenly all the boys are alert and working."