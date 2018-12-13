Boy Killed In Celebratory Firing At Noida Wedding, Groom Among Accused

The incident took place at Ghodi Bacheda village in Jarcha area. (Representational image)

A 14-year-old boy was killed during celebratory firing at a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Ghodi Bacheda village in Jarcha area.

To mark the occasion, someone from the groom's side opened fire in the air and a bullet hit the boy identified as Gaurav, who died on the spot, according to the police.

His father Jagdish has filed a complaint with the police, naming four persons including the groom, for being responsible for the death of his son.

"A complaint has been filed and we are gathering video and other evidences based on which action will be taken," police official Ramsen Singh said.