Beer Salesman Shot Dead In Noida After Fight Over Rs 10 Price Difference

Noida Police probes a beer salesman's death after an argument over Rs 10 charge (Representational)

A 25-year-old salesman at a liquor shop was shot dead allegedly by two persons in Greater Noida following an argument over a difference of Rs 10 in the rate of beer, police said today.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday when the two men arrived at the shop in Greater Noida's Aichar area, which falls under Kasna police station limits, a senior official said.

Initial investigation suggests there was an argument between the accused - Surendra and Raju - and salesman Kuldeep Nagar over the price of beer. The difference was Rs 10, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal said.

Liquor shops in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad often illegally charge Rs 10 over the MRP or maximum retail price of alcohol. Though they do so without giving any reason, some say it is silently done by the liquor mafia in western Uttar Pradesh.

The police went on to say that "The argument reached a level where the inebriated accused, who were carrying guns, opened fire. Four shots were fired, with two bullets hitting Kuldeep Nagar in the body, leaving him dead."

The body was sent for autopsy and a police case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against them, police said.

The two accused are missing and searches are underway to arrest them, Kasna Station House Officer Ajay Kumar said.



