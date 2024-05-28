150 CCTVs, 7 Teams: How Cops Recovered Audi That Ran Over Noida Man

The car has a Haryana number plate and we are using it to track the owner, the police said.

A speeding Audi car that knocked over an elderly man in Noida has been seized by the Noida Police today. The police, however, are yet to catch the man who was at the wheel when it hit the 63-year-old. CCTV footage of the incident shows the man being tossed in the air. He died on the spot.

After scanning through 150 CCTV cameras, the police found the Audi parked in a parking lot in Delhi's kidwai Nagar. The Noida police had deployed seven teams to trace the car. The car was covered and parked behind several vehicles.

"The front glass of the car was found broken when the police recovered it, as it had shattered when the elderly man fell on it after the collision

On Sunday morning Janak Dev Shah stepped out to get milk from a nearby depot in Noida's Sector 53. The elderly man was seen crossing a road when suddenly the Audi came from the front and hit him.

When he did not return home, his family members started looking for him and found his body on the road.

"I was leaving for a walk when my neighbour came and told me that my father had an accident. I rushed to the spot. By then, a PCR van had taken my father to the hospital," his son Sandip told NDTV.

He also accused the police of going slow in its probe: "The FIR was registered when the autopsy report came." The police, however, said an FIR was lodged and legal proceedings were initiated immediately in the case, including the post-mortem.

The police said the incident happened near Kanchenjunga Apartment in Noida Sector 53. The man had retired from All India Radio and lived in Sector 53.

Gita Vaishnav, Mr Shah's neighbour and an eyewitness, said the elderly man greeted her that morning, minutes before the accident. "The car was moving in a zigzag manner. Before I could alert him, the car hit him. He was thrown 10 feet in the air, he hit the car and then fell on the ground hard," she said.

The hit-and-run case comes close on the heels of a high-profile Pune Porsche crash case in which two IT professionals in their 20s were killed after their motorcycle was hit by the speeding luxury car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old on May 19. A murky tale of money being used to cover up the crime by the boy - son of a prominent builder has also emerged.