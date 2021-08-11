Ambulance Crashes Into Drum Kept On Noida Road, Driver Injured

The damaged ambulance was later removed from the road, police said (Representational)

An ambulance carrying a patient turned upside down on a highway after it hit a drum that was kept on the road in Noida on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The ambulance driver suffered injuries in the incident that took place near Mahamaya flyover while the patient remained unhurt, they said.

"The ambulance was on its way to Delhi from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. At a spot near Mahamaya flyover, the ambulance hit a drum that was kept on the road because of construction work and turned turtle," a police spokesperson said.

"Another ambulance was sent to the spot immediately to take the patient to a hospital. The driver of the crashed ambulance suffered minor injuries and was separately taken for basic treatment at a hospital," he said.

The damaged ambulance was later removed from the road, which has been cleared for traffic movement, police said.