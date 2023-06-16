80-Year-Old Man Hit By Stray Ox In Greater Noida, Dies: Cops

Police have received no complaint from the family over the incident. (Representational)

An 80-year-old man died allegedly after he was attacked by a stray ox in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police officials said on Friday.

The man had stepped out of his home in Tirthali village for a walk in the morning around 6-7 am when the incident took place on Thursday, they said.

"Mr Basheer was hit by a stray ox in the village which resulted in his death," a police spokesperson said.

An official of the local Rabupura police station said the last rites of the dead have been carried out and they have received no complaint from the family over the incident.

