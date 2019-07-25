33 Arrested For Allegedly Duping People Via Fake Call Centre In Noida

The owner of the fake call centre and two others are missing. (Representational)

Thirty-three people, including 16 women, have been arrested from a fake call centre in Noida for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of providing them loans at low interest rates, police said on Thursday.

The accused were arrested on Wednesday after a raid was conducted at their office in Sector 3 by teams of Sector 20 police station and Noida Cyber Cell, a senior official said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna said the accused would call up people across the country and target gullible ones interested in taking loans.

"They also had a website - www.comradefinocone.com - on which they displayed services for home loan, personal loan, gold loan. The operators at the fake call centre would call up people for loan at low interest rates. Those who expressed interest would be asked to remit some money in their bank account or transfer via Paytm, PhonePe in the name of registration fee and loan approval fee," he told reporters.

The accused have been working in Noida since last one year and have carried out fraud transactions worth around Rs 1 crore in the last six-seven months, the Senior Superintendent of Police said.

"They have one more branch in Aligarh, and Noida Police is in touch with their counterparts for probe," the SSP said.

The owner of the fake call centre and two others are missing, he said, adding that search is underway to ensure his early arrest.

Those arrested have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal code, including Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust).

They have also been charged under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, he added.

