3 Arrested For Stealing Cars From Delhi, Selling In Northeastern States

The accused have multiple cases registered against them in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad (Representational)

Three members of a gang that stole vehicles in Delhi-NCR and sold them off in Northeastern states have been arrested, the Noida police said on Saturday.

Four stolen vehicles, including two cars and two motorcycles, have been recovered from them, the police said, adding the trio were held near the Gijhor village red light on Friday night by officials of Sector 24 police station.

According to the initial probe, the gang has so far lifted around 30 vehicles from Delhi-NCR and sold them in the Northeast, a senior officer said.

"Three people of the gang have been arrested and four others, including the mastermind, are absconding. Two cars, two motorcycle along with fake registration certificates have been recovered," senior police official, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"The gang would lift the vehicles from Delhi-NCR and take them by road to the Northeastern states especially Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and sell them off there. After lifting a vehicle they would change their registration number, omit the chassis number and use fake RCs for these vehicles," Krishna told reporters.

Those arrested have been identified as Lokesh, 40, Raju alias Raj Kumar, 37 and Mohit Gupta, 29, he said, adding search is on to nab their absconding gang members.

The accused have multiple cases registered against them in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, while a fresh FIR has been lodged at Sector 24 police station, the police said.

