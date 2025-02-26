3 Arrested For Extorting Rs 84 Lakh From Woman Through 'Digital Arrest'

Three people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from people through digital arrest, police said.

Inspector in-charge of Cyber ​​Crime Police Station, Ranjit Singh said that the incident came to light when a woman filed a complaint and said that she was cheated of Rs 84 lakh through 'digital arrest'.

'Digital arrest' is a new cyber fraud, where the accused poses as law enforcement agency officials, like CBI or customs officials, and threatens people of arrest by making video calls in the name of fake international parcels of banned drugs.

The officer said that based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated. Three accused -- Ram Singh, Akshay Kumar and Narendra Singh Chauhan -- were arrested.

Akshay Kumar is a bank employee and Ram Singh is an account holder, the officer said.

He said that the accused were involved in several cases of fraud. One of their associates, Umesh Mahajan, was arrested by Delhi Police on July 30 last year.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

