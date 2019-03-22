28-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide At Noida Sector-16 Metro Station

The victim was a resident of Noida Sector 22 and cause of the suicide is not known. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman today committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Noida Sector-16 station, officials said.

Th woman identified as Sheetal Shrivastava jumped on the track around 10.45 am when a Metro was approaching the station headed towards Dwarka Sector 21, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Metro officials said.

The victim was a resident of Noida Sector 22. The cause of the suicide is yet to be known.

The incident disrupted traffic on the Metro network for some time.

