28-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide At Noida Sector-16 Metro Station

Th womanidentified asSheetal Shrivastava jumped on the track around 10.45 am when a Metro was approaching the station headed towards Dwarka Sector 21

Noida | | Updated: March 22, 2019 16:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
28-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide At Noida Sector-16 Metro Station

The victim was a resident of Noida Sector 22 and cause of the suicide is not known. (Representational)


Noida: 

A 28-year-old woman today committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Noida Sector-16 station, officials said.

Th woman identified as Sheetal Shrivastava jumped on the track around 10.45 am when a Metro was approaching the station headed towards Dwarka Sector 21, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Delhi Metro officials said.

The victim was a resident of Noida Sector 22. The cause of the suicide is yet to be known. 

The incident disrupted traffic on the Metro network for some time.

For more Noida news, click here



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi MetroBlue Line Delhi MetroWoman commits suicide

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsRedmi GoUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamjhauta Blast CaseAmazon SaleGmail

................................ Advertisement ................................