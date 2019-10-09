24-Year-Old Banker Found Hanging At Home In Noida

The police found a suicide note next to the woman. (Representational)

A 24-year-old assistant manager at a private bank was found hanging inside her apartment In Noida on Wednesday, the police said.

The woman, Srishti Sharma, was staying at the Pan Oasis society in Noida's Sector 70.

"She was alone in the house. A suicide note was found next to her in which she said nobody was to be blamed for her death," the police said.

The woman worked at a private bank in Noida's Sector 62 here, police said.

The police said that they have sent the woman's body for post-mortem.

