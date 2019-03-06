2 Restaurant Workers Arrested For Stalking Woman Customer In Noida: Cops

Police also arrested four friends of the woman who got into a fight with the restaurant employees. (FILE)

Two employees of a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Noida were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stalking and harassing a college student after obtaining her phone number from the customer feedback register, police said.

Four of her friends, who had gone with her to confront the accused employees, were also arrested for violence and unlawful assembly, the police said.

The student, who is studying mass communication, told the police that she had gone to a restaurant in Noida's Spice Mall on Monday to have dinner with her friends.

"After the dinner, I was asked for my phone number by restaurant employees saying they needed it for feedback. Next day, I got messages from unknown number.

"The person wanted to meet me. I ignored but it continued so I blocked the number and then started getting similar messages from another number, which too I blocked," she alleged.

"Later, she shared the details with her friends who asked her to confront the person in order to find out who was behind it. It was decided that she would meet the person at the same shopping mall and later it turned out to be the restaurant employee," a police official said.

On Tuesday, four friends of the woman who were accompanying her got into a fight with the employees, the official said.

The restaurant employees were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354, the official said.

The four friends of the woman -- all around 21 years -- were arrested under CrPC section 151, the official added. A restaurant official declined to comment in the matter.