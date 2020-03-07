14-Year-Old Dies, Two Injured As Wall Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Noida

Noida and nearby areas received heavy rains on Friday afternoon leading to waterlogging and traffic jams.

A 14-year-old boy died while his sister and another girl were injured after a wall collapsed on them due to heavy rain in Noida on Friday, the police said.

The boy, Vikram, lived with his mother, a vegetable seller, and sister in a shanty in Chhijarsi, they said.

"A wall near the shanty collapsed around 6.20 pm, leaving Vikram, his sister and her friend injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared the boy dead," a police spokesperson said.

DCP Central Noida Harish Chander said the condition of the girls is stable now.

The spokesperson said police personnel have been deployed at the site of incident and further legal proceedings are underway.

Noida and nearby areas received heavy rains on Friday afternoon leading to waterlogging and traffic jams.