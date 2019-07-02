1 Killed, 3 Injured In Land Cave In Incident In Noida

The police said the incident took place at the basement of a building in Sector 62. (FILE PHOTO)

One person died while three others were injured after a portion of land caved in at a construction site in Noida on Monday, the police said.

The police said the incident took place at the basement of a building in Sector 62.

"We received information that at around 10 a.m. an accident occurred at a construction site in Noida's Sector 62 area. It appears that a large part of the earth had been dug and a pit was being constructed.

"At some point during the construction work, the sand caved in, trapping the labourers. By the time they were rescued, one of the laborers received fatal injuries while the others survived. We are investigating the incident," said an officer from the Sector 58 police station.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability