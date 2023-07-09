Teen Dies By Suicide After Father Stops Talking To Him Over Studies: Cops

"He hanged himself using a towel in a first floor room of the house," said police. (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday after his father stopped talking to him over his lack of interest in studies, a police official said.

The child was distressed over this and hanged himself in the afternoon in his Shanti Nagar home when his father was away, the official said.

"He hanged himself using a towel in a first floor room of the house. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors are Mayo Hospital. We found that his father had stopped talking to him for not focussing on studies and skipping tuition. Further probe is underway," the Shanti Nagar police station official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)