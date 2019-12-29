Speeding Truck Kills Couple In Maharashtra's Nagpur, 2 Children Injured

The truck driver fled the spot and efforts are on to arrest him, police said (Representational)

A speeding tanker on Sunday crushed a couple on a motorcycle to death while their two children escaped with minor injuries, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur said.

"Suresh Chaudhary (37), his wife Sheetal (32), son Shashwat (6) and daughter Saumya (3) were on a motorcycle and had taken a turn for Outer Ring Road at Vihirgaon under-bridge when a speeding 10-wheeler truck knocked them down," police said.

The couple fell off the two-wheeler and came under the wheels of the truck, while Shashwat and Saumya escaped with minor injuries, he said.

"The couple, of Mohadi village in Kuhi tehsil, was declared dead on arrival. The truck driver fled the spot and efforts are on to arrest him," he said.

"The tanker had unloaded tar at a local unit and was going to Vadodara in Gujarat at great speed. The driver also took a wrong U-turn and he failed to see the motorcycle coming from the service road," Assistant Inspector Sakharam Mole said.