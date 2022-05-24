Overcharged For Water Consumption, Couple Dies By Suicide: Maharashtra Cops

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said. (Representational)

A couple allegedly died by suicide after being overcharged for water consumption by their landlord in Kalamna area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

Used vehicle dealer Manoj Vasudeo Lodhi (45) and his wife Mamta (40), residents of Gauri Nagar, were found hanging on Sunday night and a suicide note recovered from the spot stated they had been overcharged for water consumption by their landlord Ishfaq Sheikh, an official said.

"The note mentions that the bodies be given to the government medical college. We have registered an accidental death case and further probe into the contents of the suicide note is underway," the Kalamna police station official said.

