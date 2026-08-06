Nagpur Teen Goes Missing For A Day, Found Dead On Railway Tracks

A 14-year-old boy, who had been missing for a day, was found dead on the Nagpur-Howrah railway route in Nagpur's Kamthi town.

The teen who died has been identified as Mohammad Nihal Shafi Sheikh, a resident of Shaheed Nagar, Ranala.

According to preliminary information, Nihal had not attended school for the last six days. On Tuesday, during lunch his mother questioned him about the reason. Without answering her, he quietly finished his meal and left the house and did not return, prompting his family to search for him.

On Wednesday afternoon, his body was found near Paradise Lawn in Ranala area along the Nagpur-Howrah down railway track.

The police have registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.

The body was sent to Kamthi Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem after conducting the necessary procedures.

His family is in deep shock. Police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide, an accident, or if there is any other reason behind the teenager's death.