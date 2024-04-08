Man Killed For Staring At 2 Women Smoking At Maharashtra Shop: Cops

The argument over smoking soon escalated into a huge fight (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in Maharashtra for allegedly staring at two women while they were smoking on Saturday, the police said.

The incident was reported from Mahalaxmi Nagar area of Nagpur on late Saturday night when Jayashree Panjhade along with her friend Savita Sayre was smoking outside a pan shop.

Officials said that the women were enraged when Ranjit Rathod, who had come to the shop to buy cigarettes, started staring at them, leading to a heated argument.

The argument soon escalated into a huge fight after Ranjit Rathod filmed a video that showed Jayashree abusing him and blowing smoke towards him.

The 30-year-old woman then dialled her friend Akash Raut and asked him to come there. After arriving at the scene with his friends, Akash Raut then confronted Ranjit and stabbed him multiple times.

The incident was recorded on a security camera installed in the area.

Laxman Tawde, the shop owner and a key witness in the case, told the police that he closed the shop and left for home after Jayashree summoned her friends.

The police were alerted and Ranjit Rathod was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the treatment.

Jayashree, Savita and Akash were arrested after police secured the security camera footage.

"Police have arrested three accused and a case has been registered," officials said.