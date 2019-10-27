Maharashtra Man Kidnaps Teenager Over Jealousy From Social Media Posts

Nagpur, Maharashtra: The accused was jealous on seeing the teen's pictures (Representational)

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur along with two others for allegedly kidnapping his friend, a teenager, to extract "business secrets'' from him.

Anmol Babulal Dongre, the main accused, had become jealous after seeing the teen's Facebook pictures which showed him splurging money, the police said.

The other two accused were identified as Kishore Chunatkar, 42 and Shahzad Khan Habib Khan, 41.

While Dongre worked as a medical representative, Chunatkar and Khan worked as a security guard and a mechanic, respectively, the police said.

Dongre and the 17-year-old were friends, police said.

After regularly seeing the teen's pictures of shopping or hanging out with girlfriend on Facebook, Dongre became jealous and thought that the victim must be making money through some secret illegal business, police said.

He then hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the victim with the help of Chunatkar and Khan, the police said.

On Friday, Dongre allegedly called the teen near Dhantoli Garden area in Nagpur, and took him to Ramdaspeth area in his car where Chunatkar and Khan, posing as policemen, got in.

They took the teen to Nagpur's Wadi area where Chunatkar and Khan allegedly beat him up, demanding he reveal his business details.

Luckily, two beat constables of a nearby police station spotted them and rescued the teen.

The three accused were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

