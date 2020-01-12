Maharashtra Cop Suspended For Sending Obscene Messages To Colleague

The cop was suspended after an inquiry. (Representational)

A traffic police constable in Maharashtra's Nagpur was suspended on Friday for sending obscene messages to a married woman colleague, an official said.

Constable Nandkishore Tayde was suspended after Indore police inspector sent a report to DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, he said.

"Tayde was sending objectionable messages to the woman constable. Her husband, also a policeman, picked up a fight with him. Both of them sustained injuries in the fight," he added.

After an inquiry, the cop was suspended.