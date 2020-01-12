Maharashtra Cop Suspended For Sending Obscene Messages To Colleague

The constable had been sending obscene messages to a married colleague, whose husband is also a cop.

Maharashtra Cop Suspended For Sending Obscene Messages To Colleague

The cop was suspended after an inquiry. (Representational)

Nagpur:

A traffic police constable in Maharashtra's Nagpur was suspended on Friday for sending obscene messages to a married woman colleague, an official said.

Constable Nandkishore Tayde was suspended after Indore police inspector sent a report to DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, he said.

"Tayde was sending objectionable messages to the woman constable. Her husband, also a policeman,  picked up a fight with him. Both of them sustained injuries in the fight," he added.

After an inquiry, the cop was suspended.

Comments
cop suspendedcop suspended for obscene messages

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News